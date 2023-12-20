Home / India News / Dismayed over humiliation of VP in Parliament complex: President Murmu

Dismayed over humiliation of VP in Parliament complex: President Murmu

Elected representatives, she said, were free to express themselves but it should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was dismayed at the manner in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "humiliated" in Parliament complex,

Elected representatives, she said, were free to express themselves but it should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy.

The president's remarks come a day after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of some Members of Parliament (MPs).

"I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the People of India expect them to uphold it," Murmu said in a post on X.

As many as 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

