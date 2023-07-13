Home / India News / DMRC app gaining ground, registers 175,000 downloads in less than 2 weeks

DMRC app gaining ground, registers 175,000 downloads in less than 2 weeks

The app was launched on June 30 and allows commuters to purchase mobile QR tickets that can be scanned to enter Delhi metro stations

BS Web Team New Delhi
For single journeys, 81.27 per cent of commuters chose paper-based tickets and 17.75 per cent used tokens

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Metro's "DMRC Travel" application has become a hit among commuters as the app has seen more than 175,000 downloads till Wednesday, July 12, The Times of India (ToI) has reported. The app was launched on June 30. The app allows commuters to purchase mobile QR tickets that can be scanned to enter Delhi metro stations.

Even as the app's adoption is exciting, the percentage of QR paper tickets remains high. However, the DMRC expects that more people will switch to mobile tickets as awareness about it increases.

Apart from QR-based paper tokens, Delhi metro commuters use smart cards and coin-shaped plastic tokens for single journeys. The DMRC is in the process of gradually phasing out tokens and shifting to paper-based QR tickets first and then moving on to mobile app-based ticketing, the ToI report said.

According to the DMRC data cited in the report, a total of 73,544 QR tickets were sold from July 1 to 11. This was when 677,000 average daily passengers travelled on a single journey ticket in the Delhi Metro. Out of this, only about 1 per cent of tickets sold were through mobile-based QR tickets.

For single journeys, 81.27 per cent of commuters chose paper-based tickets and 17.75 per cent used tokens.

Speaking on the matter, a DMRC official told the newspaper, "Paper tickets are like a transitory step and likely to go significantly down as more people get familiar with mobile ticket mechanism in the coming months."

While DMRC will completely phase out tokens, paper-based QR tickets will continue to be sold to cater to commuters who do not carry a smartphone, the ToI report said.

The "DMRC Travel" app supports several types of payment methods, which include UPI, credit and debit cards, and wallets. It allows passengers to choose their preferred payment option to buy tickets.

Also Read

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Rain havoc: Several areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Sunny morning in most parts of Mumbai, IMD predicts light to moderate rain

Yamuna flood: Water supply to hit in Delhi as treatment plant closes

Chandrayaan-3 should succeed in all respects: ex-Isro cheif Madhavan Nair

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDMRCDMRC's maximum fareDelhi MetroDelhi governmentsmart urban mobility drive

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story