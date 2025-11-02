Prez Murmu inaugurates foot overbridge, equestrian facility in Dehradun

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated a foot overbridge and an equestrian facility at the Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun.

The 105-ft-long foot overbridge on Rajpur Road will establish connectivity between Rashtrapati Niketan, an official retreat of the president, and the 132-acre Rashtrapati Udyan, a statement said. The overbridge has become an alternative for pedestrians who can now avoid busier routes.

The foot overbridge is constructed by the Uttarakhand Public Works Department as per local Himalayan architecture at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

A equestrian facility covering 0.7 acre has been developed at the Rashtrapati Niketan complex. The state-of-the-art facility, built by the Central Public Works Department, includes a stable with space for eight horses, treatment rooms, bathing and feeding rooms, and a dedicated viewing corridor for visitors.