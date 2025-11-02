Home / India News / Prez Murmu inaugurates foot overbridge, equestrian facility in Dehradun

Prez Murmu inaugurates foot overbridge, equestrian facility in Dehradun

The foot overbridge is constructed by the Uttarakhand Public Works Department as per local Himalayan architecture at a cost of ₹9 crore

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
The 105-ft-long foot overbridge on Rajpur Road will establish connectivity between Rashtrapati Niketan, an official retreat of the president, and the 132-acre Rashtrapati Udyan, a statement said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated a foot overbridge and an equestrian facility at the Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun.

The 105-ft-long foot overbridge on Rajpur Road will establish connectivity between Rashtrapati Niketan, an official retreat of the president, and the 132-acre Rashtrapati Udyan, a statement said. The overbridge has become an alternative for pedestrians who can now avoid busier routes.

The foot overbridge is constructed by the Uttarakhand Public Works Department as per local Himalayan architecture at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

A equestrian facility covering 0.7 acre has been developed at the Rashtrapati Niketan complex. The state-of-the-art facility, built by the Central Public Works Department, includes a stable with space for eight horses, treatment rooms, bathing and feeding rooms, and a dedicated viewing corridor for visitors.

The two new facilities will now be available to the public every day, except Mondays, from 9 am to 5 pm Guided tours will also be provided to visitors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Priyanka urges PM Modi, Delhi CM to act on pollution; BJP hits back

Hurdles cleared for Mumbai Coastal Road work to begin soon, says Goyal

PM Modi, V-P Radhakrishnan laud Isro on launch of heaviest satellite

AAP, BJP clash over Yamuna pollution in Delhi after Chhath festival

CMS-03 launch marks milestone as Isro lifts its heaviest satellite yet

Topics :Droupadi MurmuIndia NewsUttarakhandinfrastructure projects

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story