UP govt sends 1,000 quintals wheat seeds to flood-hit Punjab farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday flagged off vehicles carrying 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds from his official residence as assistance for flood-affected farmers of Punjab.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said the initiative reflected the state's commitment to stand with every distressed citizen, adding that the festival of Diwali gains true meaning when celebrated with a spirit of compassion and service.

"At this difficult time, the Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with the 'annadata' farmers of Punjab. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government -- both the Centre and the state -- is committed to supporting every disaster-affected citizen through relief, financial aid and rehabilitation efforts," Adityanath said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister noted Punjab's pivotal role in achieving agricultural self-sufficiency in India. However, heavy rains this year have severely disrupted life in the state and destroyed farmers' seed reserves. The chief minister said the consignment includes 2,500 bags (1,000 quintals) of BB-327 wheat seeds, also known as Karn Shivani. The bio-fortified and disease-resistant variety matures in about 155 days and yields up to 80 quintals per hectare, he said. Adityanath said the seed aid highlights not only solidarity with Punjab's farmers but also the efficiency and growth of the Uttar Pradesh Seeds Development Corporation, which has transformed from a struggling entity to one earning a profit of Rs 37 crore in a year.