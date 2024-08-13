Doctor death: Why was the case not lodged as murder, HC asks Bengal govt

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their ceasework on Tuesday, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff

Calcutta High Court
The high court said the state should hold a dialogue with the agitating doctors (Source/Wikimedia commons)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked why a murder case was not registered at the outset and an unnatural death case was initiated into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam put forth the question to the West Bengal government lawyer when he claimed that an unnatural death case was registered, as there is no immediate complaint of murder.

The division bench presided by the Chief Justice said the body of the postgraduate trainee was not found on the roadside, and the superintendent or the principal of the hospital could have filed the complaint.

The body of the doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

The Chief Justice also said the murder was so gruesome that the doctors and interns were justified in venting their anguish.

Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their ceasework on Tuesday, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff.

The high court said the state should hold a dialogue with the agitating doctors.

Meanwhile, the state's lawyer claimed that a transparent probe is being conducted into the case by the Kolkata Police.

On a direction by the bench, the West Bengal government produced the case diary at 1 pm.

The court then adjourned hearing in the matter till 3 pm.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

