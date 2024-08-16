Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Doctor rape-murder: Delhi Police issues prohibitory orders in central Delhi

A Delhi Police officer said the city remains on alert due to Independence Day celebrations and due to the protests announced, traffic at some intersections in central Delhi have been diverted

Delhi Police
A security personnel keeps watch at Red Fort, in New Delhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Delhi Police issued prohibitory orders in the central areas of the national capital amid protest calls by multiple organisations against the Kolkata rape-murder case on Friday, officials said.

Deployment of police personnel has been increased and Section 163 (prohibitory orders) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed near the Parliament and other parts of central Delhi, they said.

A Delhi Police officer said the city remains on alert due to Independence Day celebrations. Due to the protests announced, traffic at some intersections in central Delhi have been diverted, he said.

The alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has triggered widespread protests in many parts of the country.

Multiple resident doctors' associations (RDAs), including those from AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, have announced a protest meet near Nirman Bhawan on Friday.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has given a call for a candle march at India Gate at 6 pm.

Delhi University's Krantikari Yuya Sangthan has announced a protest meet at 2 pm at Mandi House, while Congress's student wing NSUI has given a call of protest at 7.30 pm at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of women were part of another march organised by RSS-linked Nari Shakti Forum over alleged atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh. The march began from Mandi House and will end at Jantar Mantar.


First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

