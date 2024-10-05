Doctors issue 24-hour ultimatum over medic's murder, threaten hunger strike

Junior doctors protesting the recent rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on Friday issued the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to meet their demands, warning that they will begin an indefinite hunger strike if unmet. The protest took place at Esplanade, where a junior doctor, Parichay Panda, said, "Our demand is simple. We've given the government time to improve the safety and security of hospitals. However, the government has failed to do so. They even admitted before the Supreme Court that only a few measures have been implemented." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Panda further noted that the government is unwilling to engage in discussions.

"If our demands are not fulfilled within 24 hours, we will begin an indefinite hunger strike tomorrow. Some of us will remain here, while others will continue serving the people of West Bengal," he added.

On Wednesday, undergraduate and postgraduate students, junior doctors, and interns from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri held a torchlight procession protesting the rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, doctors from private hospitals lit earthen lamps at Ganga Ghat in Kolkata as a mark of protest over the same incident.

Earlier, on Monday, the Supreme Court requested a report from the National Task Force concerning safety and other issues related to professionals in the case of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

More From This Section

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued this directive while hearing the suo motu petition regarding the incident. The top court had previously constituted a National Task Force to examine safety concerns and consider developing an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working environment for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors.

The court had asked the Task Force to submit an interim report. During the hearing, the Supreme Court enquired about the measures taken by the West Bengal government regarding the installation of CCTV cameras, the construction of toilets, and biometric systems. The court questioned the slow progress. Senior Advocate Dwivedi, representing West Bengal, explained that logistical delays caused by floods had hindered progress but assured that work would be completed by October 15.

The Supreme Court also noted the status report submitted by West Bengal, which indicated ongoing work. Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing on behalf of the victim's parents, informed the court that numerous social media posts revealing the victim's name and photographs were still circulating, which was deeply concerning. Following this, the court reiterated its directive to all social media intermediaries to remove any posts disclosing the victim's name and identity.