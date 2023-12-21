India records 594 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

India recorded a single-day rise of 594 new Covid-19 infections while the active caseload rose to 2,669, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The surge in cases comes amid a rise in Covid sub-variant JN.1, which was first detected in Kerala.

The death toll was recorded at 533,327 with three deaths reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Similarly, the fresh infections were mostly reported from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 44 million and the national recovery rate was pegged at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

Health ministry chairs meet

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday held a meeting to review the sudden jump in Covid-19 cases and deaths in several parts of the country. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who said it was important to remain alert and be prepared against new and emerging strains of Covid-19.

आज देश के सभी राज्यों एवं UTs के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रियों व वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ respiratory illnesses (कोविड-19 समेत) और public health संबंधित तैयारियों को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक की।



बैठक में सभी राज्यों ने स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के बेहतर क्रियान्वयन हेतु सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण रखा। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 20, 2023





ALSO READ: COVID-19 variant JN.1 found in Kerala; check symptoms, treatment Mandaviya also called for the need for joint efforts between the Centre and states to ensure efficient management of the virus. "Let us undertake mock drills once every three months at both central and state levels and share best practices," he said.

States have also been directed to monitor emerging evidence of Covid-19 cases, symptoms and case severity to plan appropriate public health responses.

JN.1 Covid-19 variant cases in India

India has so far reported 21 cases of the new coronavirus variant JN.1 from across the country, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Wednesday. However, he noted that there was no need to panic.

He said that the scientific community in India was closely investigating the new variant as he emphasised the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Paul also highlighted that about 91 to 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment.

Several states are taking proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any potential scenarios amid concern over the spread of the new Covid variant.

The West Bengal Health Department will continue to monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, in accordance with central guidelines, amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country, said a senior official.





ALSO READ: Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel also warned people not to panic and to remain watchful, stating that the state currently has 13 active Covid-19 cases.

Similarly, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday that the city government is "totally alert" to tackle the issue and it will ramp up genome surveillance.

Bharadwaj told PTI that oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and other requirements are being "reviewed again".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel