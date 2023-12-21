Winter Session: 3 new Bills to replace criminal laws to be placed before RS

A day after the strength of the Opposition was reduced further with the suspension of two more members from the Lok Sabha for raising a ruckus over their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach, the Parliament will reconvene for the 14th day of the ongoing Winter Session on Thursday.

The three Bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws, which were passed by the Upper House on Wednesday, are to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for discussion and passage.

The draft legislations were passed by a voice vote even as 97 Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha sat out the proceedings after being suspended.

Two more Opposition MPs -- Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) -- were suspended from Lok Sabha for misconduct on Wednesday, taking the tally of ousted members to 143.

Of the members suspended, 97 belong to the Lower House and 46 to the Upper House.

After reintroducing the three Bills to replace the British-era criminal laws on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the draft legislations -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill -- were in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Replying to the debate on three Bills on Wednesday, Home Minister Shah said their passage will be a big step towards the deliverance of speedy justice.

Referring to a popular line from a Bollywood movie, he said 'Tareekh Pe Tareekh' has been a bane of the criminal justice system.

"Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal. The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier. Now, if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime then the punishment would be less. There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that," he said.

"For the poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge. For years, 'Tareekh Pe Tareekh' kept going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws," he added.

The three bills will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively were re-introduced in Lok Sabha last week after being withdrawn following their tabling in the Lower House during the Monsoon Session in August.

Shah while tabling the amended bills said that the bills had been withdrawn and three new bills introduced as a few changes were to be made. He said the bills had been examined by the Standing Committee and instead of coming up with official amendments, it was decided to bring the bills again.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of the opposition's INDIA bloc have called a meeting at 10.15 am this morning inside the chamber of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a strategy for their protest against the suspension of their colleagues. The suspended MPs, as per sources, are also expected to take out a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk against their suspension at 11 am.

Moreover, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of the spectrum; and for matters connected therewith. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.