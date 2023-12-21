Home / India News / Parliament security breach: Police questions 2 more people, say reports

Parliament security breach: Police questions 2 more people, say reports

While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said

A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added | (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police has questioned two more people in connection with the Parliament security breach case, sources said on Thursday.

While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added.

They are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, said sources.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others -- Neelam and Amold Shinde -- were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

They will be produced before a court as their seven days of police custody ends on Thursday. The Special Cell is likely to seek their further custody.

Meanwhile, two more people -- Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated, police said.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

India records 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

859 people arrested for drug-related offences in Thane till Nov 2023

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Centre may set up regulator for healthcare to expand insurance coverage

3 deaths, 300 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; active cases in state at 2,341

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi PoliceParliamentLok Sabhawinter session

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story