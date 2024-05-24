LIVE news: 7 of family dead, 25 injured after truck crashes into bus in Haryana's Ambala

At least seven people were left dead and nearly 25 others injured after a truck crashed into a mini-bus in Haryana's Ambala in the early hours of Friday. The seven dead belonged to the same family. The accident took place on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway when a truck rammed into the mini-bus carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi.
West Bengal BJP leader and one of the women who brought out the Sandeshkhali incident, Syria Parveen, on Thursday quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress, slamming the saffron party leaders for using "mobile, media and money" and "scripting the entire incident." "In Sandeshkhali and Basirhat, I tried to be with women who had alleged molestation and harassment. I was fighting for the truth. Later I saw that this was only a story, a script. Mobile, media and money were used in this. And they (BJP leaders) gave instructions through this," Parveen said at a press conference. "The BJP fights against the TMC. When I got to know that TMC people and leaders are fair, and they did not make any mistakes, then I decided that I would not go ahead with the fake things," the former BJP leader added.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is scheduled to provide a ruling today on a request by South Africa to order Israel to stop its military operation in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, where the Israeli military is conducting an offensive. South Africa, last week, approached the ICJ, requesting a ceasefire in Gaza and a halt in Israel's offensive.
Maharashtra police files case against 2 for betting during IPL match
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two men for betting during a T20 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Acting on inputs, the police raided a residential building in the Bhiwandi area when a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers was underway on Wednesday.
10:10 AM
Indian official starts term as special representative of UN chief for disaster risk reduction
A top Indian official, Kamal Kishore, has started his term as a special representative of UN chief Antonio Guterres for disaster risk reduction. On March 28, Kishore, 55, was appointed by Guterres as his special representative for disaster risk reduction.
9:42 AM
Thane chemical factory blast: Death toll rises to 9, owners booked
The death count in the chemical factory blast in Maharashtra's Thane district increased to nine with the discovery of one more body from the accident site, officials said on Friday. An official said the toll might go up as they suspect more bodies are lying on the premises of the devastated factor.
9:39 AM
Bengal BJP leader resigns, blames party for 'scripting' Sandeshkhali incident using 'mobile, media and money'
West Bengal BJP leader and one of the women who highlighted the Sandeshkhali incident, Syria Parveen, on Thursday resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress, blaming the saffron party leaders for employing "mobile, media and money" and "scripting the entire incident."
9:34 AM
International Court of Justice set to rule today on plea to halt Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to ruletoday on a request by South Africa to order Israel to stop its military operation in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, where the Israeli military is conducting an offensive.
9:32 AM
Rajasthan heatwave kills nine
At least nine people have died of suspected heat stroke in India's western state of Rajasthan, media said on Friday, with temperatures expected to soar further amid predictions of a severe heat wave. Delhi is set to vote on Saturday in temperatures forecast to be around 45 degrees C.
8:37 AM
7 dead, 25 injured after truck slams into bus in Haryana's Ambala
Seven people belonging to the same family were killed and nearly 25 others injured after a truck slammed into a mini-bus in Haryana's Ambala in the early hours of Friday.