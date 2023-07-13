Home / India News / Domestic air passenger traffic rises nearly 19% to 1.25 cr in June: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic rises nearly 19% to 1.25 cr in June: DGCA

DGCA showed that domestic carriers flew 124.87 lakh people in June compared to 105.12 lakh in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country's domestic air passenger traffic grew 18.78 per cent to around 1.25 crore in June compared to the year-ago period, according to official data released on Thursday.

In June, IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India and Akasa Air saw an increase in their respective market share amid the grounding of budget carrier Go First. However, SpiceJet's market share continued to decline and fell to 4.4 per cent last month whereas it stood at 7.3 per cent in January this year.

The data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that domestic carriers flew 124.87 lakh people in June compared to 105.12 lakh in the same period a year ago.

IndiGo, which carried around 79 lakh passengers in the previous month, increased its market share to 63.2 per cent from 61.4 per cent in May.

Tata Group airlines -- Air India and AirAsia India (now rebranded as AIX Connect) -- flew 12.37 lakh and 10.4 lakh passengers, respectively in June. The market share of Air India stood at 9.7 per cent while that of AirAsia India was at 8 per cent, as per the data.

Full service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had a market share of 8.1 per cent and flew 10.11 lakh passengers in June.

Launched in August last year, Akasa Air's market share stood at 4.9 per cent as it flew 6.18 lakh passengers last month.

SpiceJet, which has been put under enhanced surveillance by the DGCA, flew 5.55 lakh passengers in June and its market share dropped to 4.4 per cent.

In terms of On Time Performance (OTP) in June, Vistara topped the list at 88.3 per cent, followed by IndiGo and Akasa Air (both at 87.6 per cent). The OTP is calcuated for four key airports -- Delhi,Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as per the data.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and prior to the grounding, it had a market share of 6.4 per cent in April.

Also Read

From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

G20 must join hands to meet challenges from dynamite, metaverse: Amit Shah

CM Kejriwal warns of rationalising supply as Delhi stares at water shortage

State planning to ban polygamy immediately, to bring bill soon: Assam CM

PM Modi arrives in Paris on 2-day visit to boost strategic ties with France

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises, commuters rue mile-long jams

Topics :Air passengerIndia's domestic passenger trafficCivil Aviation

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story