I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon: Man who tweeted warning message arrested

\r\n\tMumbai Police arrested the man, who posted a threatening message on Twitter \u0026quot;I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon.\u0026quot; The person tweeted the warning message around 11 am on May 22.\r\n\r\n\r\n\tMumbai police turned into action mode and started an investigation into the matter as soon as they received the warning message.\r\n\r\n\r\n\tLater on Tuesday, the police informed that one person had been identified in the matter and taken into custody.\r\n\r\n\r\n\t\u0026quot;The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogation,\u0026quot; said Mumbai Police.\r\n\r\n\r\n\tThe police are further investigating the matter.\r\n