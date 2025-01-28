Maharashtra sets up panel to explore phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles

The Maharashtra government has a set up a seven-member committee to study the possibility of imposing a ban on petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, in view of the city's worsening air quality.

The committee, headed by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, will study and submit a report with its recommendations within three months, as per government resolution (GR) dated January 22.

Maharashtra's transport commissioner, Mumbai's joint police commissioner (traffic), managing director of the Mahanagar Gas Limited, project manager of the Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran), president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and joint transport commissioner (enforcement-1) as member secretary are the other panelists.

The committee has given powers to include experts in the field as fellow members and get feedback from them, as per the GR.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also comprises areas of the neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

While hearing suo-motu (on its own) a Public Interest Litigation on January 9, the Bombay High Court expressed serious concerns over the traffic congestion and increasing pollution in Mumbai city and their negative impact on the quality of life, environment and overall sustainability.

Also Read

The HC had pointed out that vehicular emissions are a major source of air pollution and noted that the current measures to control the number of vehicles and pollution in Mumbai are proving inadequate.

Taking cognisance of it, the state government has formed the committee of experts to study and submit a report on the feasibility of imposing a ban on petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, and allowing only the CNG and electric vehicles.

The HC had said automobiles choking Mumbai's roads were a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality.

It emphasised the need for a thorough study to be conducted on whether it would be appropriate or feasible to phase out diesel and petrol-driven vehicles.

The high court said the committee that would be formed by the government shall conduct its study within three months and submit its report.

The HC also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ensure that city bakeries using wood and coal convert their units to run on gas or other green fuels within six months instead of the one-year deadline set by the authorities.

It said no new approvals to open bakeries or similar businesses running on coal or wood shall be granted henceforth, and new licences shall be granted after complying with the condition that they use only green fuel.

The HC also directed the civic body and MPCB to install pollution indicators at construction sites.