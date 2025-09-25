Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it

Steps to download Aadhaar via WhatsApp

• Save the MyGov Helpdesk number at +91-9013151515 on your phone.

• Open WhatsApp and send a greeting like “Hi” or “Namaste.”

• Choose DigiLocker services from the options shared by the chatbot.

• Confirm your DigiLocker account and give your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

• Fill in the OTP sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

• After successful authentication, the chatbot will showcase a list of available documents.

• Choose Aadhaar, and a PDF of the card will be sent directly on WhatsApp.