Home / India News / Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it

Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it

WhatsApp has made it simpler to obtain Aadhaar. The govt of India has made it possible to download it via official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, which streamlines and simplifies the process

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Aadhaar card is still a crucial document for identification and a means of obtaining government services for millions of Indians. The government has added a new feature that allows users to download their Aadhaar directly over WhatsApp in an effort to make it easier to access. The official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot offers users a quicker method of retrieving their Aadhaar without having to utilize numerous apps or websites.
 
Up until recently, DigiLocker or the UIDAI portal were the only ways to download Aadhaar. WhatsApp is now another safe way for citizens to keep their documents close to hand thanks to the recent integration. However, in order to use this service, users need to make sure their registered cellphone number is active and have a DigiLocker account connected to their Aadhaar.

Steps to download Aadhaar via WhatsApp

    • Save the MyGov Helpdesk number at +91-9013151515 on your phone.
    • Open WhatsApp and send a greeting like “Hi” or “Namaste.”
    • Choose DigiLocker services from the options shared by the chatbot.
    • Confirm your DigiLocker account and give your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
    • Fill in the OTP sent to your registered mobile number for verification.
    • After successful authentication, the chatbot will showcase a list of available documents.
    • Choose Aadhaar, and a PDF of the card will be sent directly on WhatsApp.

How to download Aadhaar without OTP?

The UIDAI website provides a different option for people who want to download Aadhaar without an OTP. Users can check their records by inputting information like name, gender, and birthdate. To continue, they next need to enter their date of birth, request number, and Aadhaar number. 
 
Access is granted using a TOTP (time-based one-time password) created via the mAadhaar app in place of an OTP. This electronic version of Aadhaar is recognized as a legitimate form of identification and can be maintained on a phone. It can not be printed, though.

Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Helpdesk

Users must save the number +91-9013151515 in their contacts in order to access the MyGov Helpdesk. The procedure for downloading Aadhaar is simple after it has been added. 
 
Aadhaar must already be connected to DigiLocker, and only one document can be updated at a time. Before using WhatsApp, users must update their information via the DigiLocker app or website if it is not linked.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to curb yellow pea imports

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

BJP names Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Ba***ds Of Bollywood

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to hear Sajjan Kumar's plea after Diwali break

Topics :aadhaar cardWhatsApp in Indiagovernment policies

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story