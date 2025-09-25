Home / India News / Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Wankhede sought damages worth ₹2 crore against the show's producer Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by streaming giant Netflix, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife

The lawsuit claims the series shows anti-drug agencies in a false and negative way. Photo: Netflix
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Sameer Wankhede, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director, on Thursday filed a defamation case seeking an injunction against the Aryan Khan-directed Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood in the Delhi High Court, according to a report by The Bar and Bench.
 
Wankhede sought damages worth ₹2 crore against the show's producer Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by streaming giant Netflix, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Wankhede accused the production house of false portrayal and defamatory remarks.

Show damages Wankhede’s reputation

The lawsuit claims the series shows anti-drug agencies in a false and negative way, which could weaken people’s trust in law enforcement. It also says the show was made to damage Wankhede’s reputation, especially since his case with Aryan Khan is still ongoing in the Bombay High Court and Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.

Damages should be donated to TMCH

Wankhede further said that if these damages are granted, they should be donated to Mumbai's Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital (TMCH) for the treatment of cancer patients. 

The Ba**ds of Bollywood is a satire

Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which was first aired on September 18, is a messy roast of the industry that made his father a god. It is a part satire, part soap, and it skewers Bollywood's nepotism, scandals, and stardust with a wink and a silver spoon.
 
In one of the scenes, a loud officer, allegedly resembling Wankhede, steps out of a police jeep, stopping a party, saying that he's waging a 'war against drugs' and the entire industry is indulging in these activities.
 
The officer seems to hold something against Bollywood, as he lets go of a person who wasn't from the industry but was caught smoking a joint. Moreover, he chooses to go after another man who was drinking without engaging in any drug-related activities, simply because he was from Bollywood.

Who is Sameer Wankhede?

Wankhede suddenly shot to fame after he and his team arrested Aryan Khan during a raid on the Cordelia Cruise ship off Mumbai’s coast in October 2021, following a tip-off about drug use onboard. Following this, Aryan was jailed for a month before being granted bail.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

