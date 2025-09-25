Home / India News / Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to curb yellow pea imports

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to curb yellow pea imports

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on a PIL filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the farmers' body

Supreme Court, SC
"We are inclined to issue notice but the net result should not be that the end consumers suffer," the bench said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre on a PIL seeking import curbs on yellow peas, which is considered a substitute to pulses, on the grounds that its supply is affecting the livelihood of farmers growing pulses.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on a PIL filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the farmers' body, to examine whether there is sufficient production of pulses in the country.

"We are inclined to issue notice but the net result should not be that the end consumers suffer," the bench said.

Bhushan said the import of yellow peas at a cheaper price of Rs 35 per kg is affecting the farmers growing pulses like 'tur dal' (pigeon peas), 'moong dal' and 'urad dal' who get a MSP of Rs 85 per kg.

"There have been numerous reports of expert bodies, including those of the government, which have asked the government to not import yellow peas as it would impact large-scale Indian farmers," he submitted, adding that unrestricted and cheap import of yellow peas should be stopped.

Bhushan said even the Agriculture ministry and Niti Aayog have opined against the import of yellow peas and emphasised for enhancing local production of pulses.

The bench told Bhushan, "You don't allow imports of yellow peas and then there is a shortage created in the market. We have to avoid that. You have mentioned that yellow peas were used as cattle fodder in some foreign countries. Have you examined its health impact?"  Bhushan replied there are adverse health impacts on people consuming yellow peas and it is a big problem.

"Large number of farmers are dying and committing suicide," Bhushan submitted.

Topics :Supreme CourtIndian Farmerscentral government

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

