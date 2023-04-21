Home / India News / DP probes alleged misappropriation of funds, Kejriwal asks accountability

"Prime Minister ji, Delhi Police comes under you. Will it be investigated? Will the guilty go to jail?" Kejriwal said in a tweet

New Delhi
Apr 21 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has ordered an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated to the force in the Union Budget last year, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek a proper probe.

"Prime Minister ji, Delhi Police comes under you. Will it be investigated? Will the guilty go to jail?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.

According to sources, the Police Commissioner had ordered an enquiry after he was informed that certain funds from the 'Professional Services' category may have been diverted to other sectors or heads.

Special Commissioner of Police, in charge of Provisioning and Financial Division, Lalatendu Mohanti, has requested all district chiefs to provide details about the expenditure of funds.

He said that the category is utilised to allocate funds towards a range of activities, including the recruitment of data entry operators, consultants, and guest lecturers, in addition to the deployment of security personnel.

However, there have been reports of misappropriation of funds from other categories, such as 'Minor Works', which prompted an inquiry.

Mohanti emphasised that district officers have only been asked to provide clarification and information on professional funds and expenditure in specific categories, but denied any major scam.

The police officials are currently verifying the allegations and an internal inquiry is being conducted by the financial advisor, who will report to Special CP Mohanti. As of now, no vigilance inquiry has been ordered against any individual, according to the officials.

Next Story