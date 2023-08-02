Home / India News / DPIIT hosts Vietnamese delegation to promote bilateral cooperation in Infra

DPIIT hosts Vietnamese delegation to promote bilateral cooperation in Infra

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has hosted a delegation from Vietnam to promote bilateral cooperation in the infrastructure and logistics sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The five-day visit of the delegation from July 31 to August 4 is a follow-up to an Indian delegation's visit in March.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has hosted a delegation from Vietnam to promote bilateral cooperation in the infrastructure and logistics sector, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The five-day visit of the delegation from July 31 to August 4 is a follow-up to an Indian delegation's visit in March.

Around 80 participants, including Vietnamese delegates from various logistics and supply chain companies and associations, had fruitful discussions on both days, the DPIIT said.

A direct shipping route between India and Vietnam is a potential area of interest for both sides, it said, adding, investment opportunities in industrial parks and greenfield industrial smart cities such as Dholera Special Investment Region can be explored by Vietnamese businesses.

"Investment opportunities in modernisation and monetisation of infrastructure at 85 locations in Tier-I and Tier-II cities under public-private partnership mode, could be explored by the Vietnamese side," it added.

Vietnamese companies showcased development in their logistics and supply chain network, along with investment opportunities in various sectors, including logistics facilities, air cargo, container shipping and maritime.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

