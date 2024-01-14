Home / India News / DRDO should emerge as world leader in exporting weapon systems: Ajay Bhatt

DRDO should emerge as world leader in exporting weapon systems: Ajay Bhatt

He emphasised that defence today is no longer limited to land, sea or skies but encompasses space, cyber, economic and social space

DRDO
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 8:18 PM IST
The DRDO's knowledge and infrastructure base needs to be tapped by MSMEs and private industries, and DRDO should emerge as the world leader in exporting weapon systems, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Sunday.

Bhatt visited DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex and the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) here and reviewed the ongoing missile technologies and related programmes, a Defence ministry release said.

Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems, U Raja Babu briefed the minister on various technological developments.

"The DRDO's knowledge and infrastructure base needs to be tapped by MSMEs and private industries, which in turn will lead to the establishment of a self-reliant defence industrial ecosystem in our country, he said.

The union minister also said that DRDO should emerge as the world leader in exporting weapon systems to the other nations, the release said.

He emphasised that defence today is no longer limited to land, sea or skies but encompasses space, cyber, economic and social space, it said.

Bhatt witnessed the display of the missile systems and the enabling critical technologies indigenously developed by DRDO scientists.

He congratulated all DRDO scientists for the recent successful missions including AGNI-PRIME, AKASH, AKASH-NG, VSHORADS, PRALAY, etc, the release said.

He complimented the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex for indigenising various state-of-the-art technologies and for strengthening the defence industrial base in the country in line with the national goal 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it said.

At another event hosted here to mark the 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day, Bhatt, felicitated the 'Veer Naris' and paid homage to our gallant heroes who laid down their lives in service of the nation, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister thanked all the veterans and acknowledged their selfless service to the nation and society.

The union minister further said that looking after the welfare and wellbeing of our veterans is our prime concern and the Government of India is committed to it, the release added.

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

