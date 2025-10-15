DRDO signs MoU to develop 300 MW solar projects across its establishments

Defence Research & Development Organisation on Tuesday signed an MoU to collaborate on the development of 300 MW capacity of solar-based renewable energy projects across DRDO establishments in India.
In a post on X, the DRDO stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which operates under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
"Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Ministry of Defence and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy(MNRE) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of 300 MW capacity of solar-based renewable energy projects across DRDO establishments in India," wrote DRDO.
The MoU exchange ceremony took place at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi. Dr Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R & D and Chairman of DRDO, along with Santosh Kumar Sarangi, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, attended the event.
The DRDO stated that this agreement aims to establish self-reliant, Net-Zero campuses across all strategic DRDO locations by 2027.
Earlier, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Tri-Services, formally released Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) standard 1.0 to enable interoperability in Military Communication, during the National workshop at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi.
According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, IRSA is a comprehensive software specification for Software Defined Radios (SDR), defining standardised interfaces, APIs, execution environments, and waveform portability mechanisms.
IRSA is designed to ensure waveform portability, SDR Interoperability, Certification and Conformance.The launch of IRSA represents a defining step in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence communication technologies, embodying the vision of building indigenous, interoperable, and future-ready SDR solutions -- designed in India, for India and ready for the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
