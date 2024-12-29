Drones to secure Maha Kumbh 2025: From 100m underwater to 120m in air

The upcoming Maha Kumbh will feature unprecedented security measures with the deployment of drones capable of monitoring 100 metres underwater and 120 metres above ground, officials said.

More than 45 crore pilgrims are expected to participate in the grand gathering.

In a first for Uttar Pradesh, underwater drones will be deployed in the Sangam area while tethered drones will make a debut in the skies during one of the largest religious congregations on the planet between January 13 and February 26, 2025.

The anti-drone system, first deployed during the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya this year, will also be deployed during the Maha Kumbh.

UP government earlier last week said a detailed security apparatus has been put in place to ensure the safety of every individual during the Sangam Snan (bathing at the confluence).

The underwater drones, expected to provide round-the-clock surveillance, can function effectively in low-light conditions.

With the ability to operate at a depth of up to 100 meters, these drones are capable of providing accurate information under any circumstances, said a police officer.

Inspector General of Police (Eastern Zone, Prayagraj) Rajeev Narayan Mishra launched a high-speed underwater drone recently.

"This state-of-the-art underwater drone can dive up to 100 meters and transmit real-time activity reports to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).

"It can be operated over an unlimited distance and provides precise information about any suspicious underwater activity or incident, enabling immediate action to be taken," he added.

In addition, more than 700 boats will be on standby with PAC, NDRF, and SDRF personnel onboard to keep a watch on the waters. A large-scale deployment of remote-controlled life buoys has been introduced to enhance safety, the government said.

"The anti-drone system uses radar to continuously scan the airspace for unidentified aerial objects," one officer said, requesting not to be identified.

"If a potential threat is detected, high-resolution optical sensors assess the drone's nature and intent. Countermeasures like jamming radio frequencies can disrupt its navigation and render it inoperative," the person said.

This is crucial, the officer added, as rogue drones could carry contraband, weapons, or surveillance equipment that threaten public safety.

Tethered drones, meanwhile, offer sustained monitoring without battery limitations due to their ground-connected power source.

"Equipped with high-definition cameras, these drones provide live feeds to the ICCC in the Mela area. This helps officials monitor crowd flow, identify bottlenecks, and respond swiftly to emergencies," another officer told PTI.

"Their range extends beyond the Mela area to other critical junctures such as railway stations, bus terminals, and the airport to manage potential crowding," the officer said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised the use of cutting-edge technology to ensure safety and operational efficiency.

"The CM wants the Maha Kumbh to set a new global standard for safety and security by integrating modern systems with the traditional essence of the event," the first officer noted. "Security risks for the congregation cannot be denied," he added.

In addition to drones, AI-enabled cameras will analyse crowd movement, predict congestion, and enable real-time headcount. Facial recognition technology will further bolster security.

"AI systems act as technological eyes, helping authorities preemptively address challenges before they escalate," an officer said.

"For instance, the tethered drones will not only provide real-time updates about the location of any unauthorised flying object or a drone in the air but also provide us with the location of its operator in terms of exact latitude and longitude," the officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Tethered drones -- capable of reaching heights up to 120 metres -- will provide aerial views to identify swelling crowds or areas requiring medical or security intervention.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is not just a spiritual event but a logistical challenge of unprecedented scale.

"We're leaving nothing to chance. With over 40 crore visitors expected, even a minor lapse could have significant repercussions," the second officer emphasised.