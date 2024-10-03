Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Drug haul kingpin is chairman of Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell: BJP

Drug haul kingpin is chairman of Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell: BJP

Trivedi claimed that Goyal not only had pictures with senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda but also had the mobile number of Hooda

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP alleged on Thursday that the kingpin arrested in the case of seizure of Rs 5,600 crore here is the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought explanation from the main opposition party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He questioned if the drug money was being used by the Congress in its campaign and whether the party's relationship with the alleged kingpin Tushar Goyal extended to business as well.

Was there an arrangement between drug dealers and the Congress that they will be given a free run in Haryana, if the party comes to power, he asked.

Trivedi claimed that Goyal not only had pictures with senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda but also had the mobile number of Hooda.

The Hooda family should explain, he said.

He read from Goyal's appointment letter as the head of the Delhi Youth Congress's RTI cell, claiming that it made a mention of the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning

Cong govts in Himachal, K'taka and T'gana in financial mess: Kishan Reddy

Govt's debt of Rs 176 trn puts burden of Rs 1.26 lakh on each citizen: Min

'Desh ke pita nahi': Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gandhi sparks fresh row

Amit Shah to launch several projects during his two-day Gujarat visit

Topics :BJPCongressRTiBanned drugsDrug trafficking

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story