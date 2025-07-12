Drunk Audi driver runs over 5 people sleeping on footpath in Delhi, held

A drunk driver of an Audi car allegedly ran over five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, injuring them while they were sleeping on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, an official said on Saturday.
The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9 and the driver of the car, Utsav Shekhar (40), was apprehended, he said, adding that his medical reports confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the incident.
By the time officers reached the scene, the injured were already taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The victims have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan.
A preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts have revealed that a white Audi car drove over the victims while they were asleep on the footpath in front of Shiva Camp. Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka, was apprehended on the spot, the official said.
Police said legal action has been initiated against the accused and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and assess any additional negligence.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app