'Drunk' man threatens to assassinate PM Modi, nabbed by cops in Ajmer

A 37-year-old man was held from Ajmer in Rajasthan for allegedly sending a message to the Mumbai traffic police helpline threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Monday.

Jharkhand resident Mohammad Nadim Baig Mirza was held by a team of Worli police, the official added.

"Our probe has found Mirza, who works as a turner in a private firm, was angry as its owner asked him to go home for coming to work after consuming alcohol. In anger, he sent the threat message against the PM to the Mumbai traffic police helpline on Saturday. A case was registered at the time with Worli police station," the official said. Beig has been charged under section 351 (3) of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation. An officer from the Worli police station said the police will verify his statements once he is brought to Mumbai for questioning.

"He was tracked down with the help of technical support and arrested from Ajmer. He has been served a notice to remain present in court. Further probe is underway," the official added.

As per reports, a joint team from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and local police arrested Beig outside the Ajmer railway station. He had travelled by train from Palanpur to Ajmer and was about to board another train to Jharkhand when he was detained by the police.