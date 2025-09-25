Delhi inaugurates six switching sub-stations to power DTC electric fleet

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated six new switching substations at key Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots, designed to provide dedicated electricity for nearly 1,200 electric buses (e-buses).

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We are committed to restoring the Delhi Transport Corporation’s glory with a robust fleet of e-buses supported by modern charging infrastructure,” according to a report by NDTV.

Officials were quoted as saying that the new facilities will enable charging for around 1,170 buses. Developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the substations have been set up at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Okhla Central Workshop, and Narela.

50 MW electricity for DTC depots According to officials, the six substations will supply nearly 50 MW of dedicated power. Five depots -- Peeragarhi, Srinivaspuri, Ambedkar Nagar, Nangloi, and Okhla – are managed by BRPL, while the Narela depot is overseen by TPDDL. The Central Workshop at Okhla, the largest among them, houses a 66/11 kilovolt (kV) grid sub-station capable of supporting 425 buses. Srinivaspuri and Ambedkar Nagar, each with a 7 megawatt (MW) capacity, will charge 100 and 130 buses, respectively. Nangloi, with a 6 MW load, will accommodate 150 buses, while Peeragarhi’s 5 MW facility will cater to 100 buses. BRPL’s overall EV charging capacity at DTC depots has now risen to more than 100 MW, from 46.6 MW earlier.

Charging network to ease grid load Officials noted that the dedicated substations would separate bus charging from household and commercial electricity demand, thereby easing pressure on the grid. Faster overnight and opportunity charging are expected to reduce downtime, keep bus schedules consistent, and improve commuter reliability. They added that Delhi’s electric vehicle ecosystem would be strengthened, while emissions from public transport would decline. Delhi to add 8,000 e-buses by 2026 In August, the transport minister had announced that Delhi is on course to consolidate its position as the country’s electric vehicle (EV) capital, with 7,000 to 8,000 new electric buses set to hit the roads by February 2026.