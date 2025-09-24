Home / India News / Delhi CM to transfer Ladli scheme honorarium to 40k beneficiaries on Oct 1

Delhi CM to transfer Ladli scheme honorarium to 40k beneficiaries on Oct 1

The move is part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday

Students, Student, School Students, Exam, Board Exam
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
The Delhi government will credit honorarium to nearly 40,000 beneficiaries under its Ladli scheme on October 1, an official said on Tuesday.

"The transfers will be made in a single click at an event to be held at Talkatora Stadium, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to participate," the official said.

Earlier this year, the Women and Child Development department initiated a district-wise drive to identify Ladli Yojana beneficiaries who have not claimed their entitled payments.

Many children change districts for schooling but do not renew their registration under the scheme, often due to a lack of awareness. Others discontinue their education midway, further complicating the renewal process, according to the department.

"To address this, officials overseeing the scheme in Delhi's 11 districts were instructed to prepare annual reports listing all beneficiaries and identifying those who have not renewed their applications," an official said.

The lists were then circulated to schools within each district. If the students were found, their renewals were processed. If not, the lists were shared with other districts to track them in coordination with the schools there, the official added.

The Ladli scheme, launched on January 1, 2008, aims to empower girl children born in Delhi by providing financial support in the form of term deposits. Under the scheme, assistance of Rs 11,000 is given for institutional births, Rs 10,000 for births at home, and Rs 5,000 each at key stages of education, such as entry into Classes 1, 2, 6, 9 and 10.

The scheme is available only for girls born in Delhi to families that have been residents of the city for at least three years, with an annual income not exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Benefits are restricted to two daughters in a family, and the child must be enrolled in a school recognised by the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi or New Dehi Municipal Council.

The deposits are made with SBI Life Insurance Company Limited and released in stages as the girl progresses in her studies. The maturity amount, along with interest, can be claimed when she completes Class 10 or turns 18, and may be used for higher education, vocational training or setting up a micro-enterprise.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

