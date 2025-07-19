Home / India News / DU announces first seat allotment result for over 71,000 UG seats

DU announces first seat allotment result for over 71,000 UG seats

The list, published at 5 pm, by the university includes allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges

Delhi University, DU
The candidates, who have been allotted seats, are required to "accept" the seat by 4:59 pm on July 21. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi University on Saturday released the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025-26, kickstarting the final phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

The list, published at 5 pm, by the university includes allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges.

The candidates, who have been allotted seats, are required to "accept" the seat by 4:59 pm on July 21.

The colleges will verify and approve the applications by July 22 and the last date for payment of admission fees under this round is July 23.

The university has announced that the second CSAS allocation list would be released at 5 pm on July 28.

The academic session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to commence on August 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Not factual': FIP sends notice to WSJ, Reuters over AI171 report coverage

Meghalaya govt sets up real estate regulatory authority under 'Rera Act'

Delhi plans to scrap MCD restaurant licence to boost ease of business

Five policemen suspended over gangster's murder in Patna's hospital

Under 'Make in India', we're assembling, not manufacturing: Rahul Gandhi

Topics :Delhi UniversityDU collegesDU admission

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story