DU announces first seat allotment result for over 71,000 UG seats

The Delhi University on Saturday released the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025-26, kickstarting the final phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
The list, published at 5 pm, by the university includes allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges.
The candidates, who have been allotted seats, are required to "accept" the seat by 4:59 pm on July 21.
The colleges will verify and approve the applications by July 22 and the last date for payment of admission fees under this round is July 23.
The university has announced that the second CSAS allocation list would be released at 5 pm on July 28.
The academic session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to commence on August 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
