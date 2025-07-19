Five policemen suspended over gangster's murder in Patna's hospital

Five policemen were on Saturday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, a senior officer said.

The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector and two ASIs.

They have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of the convict inside a top private hospital on Thursday. The personnel were posted at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI.

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital on Thursday morning. He was a murder convict out on parole.