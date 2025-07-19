'Not factual': FIP sends notice to WSJ, Reuters over AI171 report coverage

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has strongly criticised media organisations The Wall Street Journal and Reuters for their coverage of the preliminary findings of the AI171 crash , accusing them of publishing reports not grounded in facts.

FIP President, Captain CS Randhawa, said they have initiated legal action through a formal notice against both media organisations and is demanding an official public apology, news agency ANI reported.

"We strongly condemn it, and we've also issued legal notices to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. We have clearly said that how can you jump to these conclusions which are not part of the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)? How can you blame the pilots? So we have asked for an explanation and have asked that you give a statement to the press," he said.

"We strongly condemn it, and we've also issued legal notices to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. We have clearly said that how can you jump to these conclusions which are not part of the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)? How can you blame the pilots? So we have asked for an explanation and have asked that you give a statement to the press," he said.

The AI171 crash near the Ahmedabad airport on June 12 had claimed 260 lives, including those onboard and on the ground. 'Not based on facts': Randhawa Taking sharp aim at the media organisations, Randhawa said their reporting misled the public and drew conclusions not found in the official investigation report. "I would totally blame The Wall Street Journal for misleading the public, they come out with their own conclusions. Are they the investigative body? They're talking all this crap around the world. They are not the investigative body, and the reports are not based on any factual content, which is mentioned in the preliminary report. So, how can they jump to conclusions and give press statements around the world?" he told ANI.

He warned that if the organisations fail to respond or issue clarifications, further legal steps will be considered. "And if they don't do it, then we'll see further action," he added. NTSB backs AAIB, cautions against speculation Captain Randhawa welcomed the recent statement by the US-based National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which cautioned the media against drawing premature conclusions from the preliminary report. "We are happy that this report has come out from the NTSB chairman, as NTSB is also a part of the investigative committee in the AIIB. It is very, very heartening to know that they have issued this statement which will put all the Western media to rest, to carry out speculations and blaming Indian pilots," he said.