DVC hydel project at Lugu Buru Pahad won't be allowed: Soren amid protests

The tribal community has been protesting against the project, threatening a state-wide agitation

Press Trust of India Bokaro
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) will not be allowed to build the proposed hydel pumped storage project at Lugu Buru Pahad, one of the significant religious sites of the Santhali tribe, in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

Addressing the 23rd International Santhal Sarna Dharma Mahasammelan, Soren said till he is the chief minister of the state, the hydel project will not be allowed at Lugu Buru Pahad or hills.

The tribal community has been protesting against the project, threatening a state-wide agitation.

The state's Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) on November 17 had also recommended against the project as the area is considered to be a religious site by the Santhalis.

"Work will be undertaken to preserve the Lugu Buru Pahad," Soren said, adding that tribals are worshippers of nature.

"They have been keeping the mountains green. The history of Lugu Buru has to be preserved," he said.

He also performed rituals at Punay Than, the sanctum sanctorum, at Lugu Buru.

"I prayed for the prosperity and healthy life of the people of the state," he later posted on X.

The CM also visited his native place at Nemra in Gola block of Ramgarh district along with his father Shibu Soren, the chief of the ruling JMM. He offered floral tribute at the bust of his grandfather Sobran Soren on his death anniversary.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

