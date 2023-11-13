Home / India News / FinMin directs ministries to adhere to mobile, laptop issuance guidelines

FinMin directs ministries to adhere to mobile, laptop issuance guidelines

All central government officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above were entitled to such electronic devices

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Finance Ministry

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The finance ministry has asked various departments and ministries to follow the guidelines with regard to issuance of mobiles, laptops and similar devices to officers and withdraw any policy which is at variance with the Department of Expenditure's guidelines.

The Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry had in July issued guidelines for issue of mobile, laptop, tablet, phablet, notebook, notepad, ultra-book, net-book or devices of similar categories to eligible officers of Government of India for official work.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Issuing a fresh office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure said it has come to its notice that various ministries/departments have issued their own policies regarding this which are not in line with the spirit of the finance ministry's guidelines.

"Ministries/Departments are hereby directed to stop/withdraw their own policies on the subject and strictly adhere to the instructions issued by this Department in letter and spirit," the Department of Expenditure said.

As per the guidelines issued in July, central government officers were entitled to mobile, laptop or similar devices costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh, which can be retained by them for personal use after 4 years.

All central government officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above were entitled to such electronic devices.

In the case of Section Officers and Under Secretaries, 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength can be issued such devices.

Regarding the cost of the device, the guidelines said it could be Rs 1 lakh plus taxes. However, for devices with a Make-in-India component of more than 40 per cent, the price ceiling will be Rs 1.30 lakh plus taxes.

Also Read

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

Nothing Phone 2 launch on July 11: Watch livestream, know expected specs

HP Dragonfly G4 review: Ticks the right boxes for a premium business laptop

Railways run special trains between Puri-Patna in run-up to Chhat Puja

West Bengal to reduce intrastate e-way bill threshold to Rs 50,000

Why Jaishankar and not PM Modi may attend Maldives president's swearing-in

BJP instigated others to burn crackers; AQI went up 100 points: Gopal Rai

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mobile phoneLaptopsFinance Ministry

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story