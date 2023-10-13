EAM speaks to Saudi Foreign Minister on 'grave' situation in Middle-East

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and they discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The phone conversation came two days after Jaishankar discussed the crisis with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Appreciated the conversation with Foreign Minister HH @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.