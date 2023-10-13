Home / India News / EAM speaks to Saudi Foreign Minister on 'grave' situation in Middle-East

EAM speaks to Saudi Foreign Minister on 'grave' situation in Middle-East

The phone conversation came two days after Jaishankar discussed the crisis with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and they discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

"Appreciated the conversation with Foreign Minister HH @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

