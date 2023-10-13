ICAR-IARI signs pact with IIT Kanpur to support incubators, startups

Agriculture research body ICAR-IARI has signed an agreement with IIT Kanpur to support incubators and startups.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Pusa Krishi, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute here and Start-up Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur," an official statement said.

Pusa Krishi is a special-purpose initiative of ICAR-IARI (Indian Council of Agricultural Research Indian Agricultural Research Institute). It is an agri-innovation hub transforming agriculture through entrepreneurship and innovation.

The MoU was signed virtually by Viswanathan Chinnusamy, Joint Director (Research) IARI and Professor Ankush Sharma, Department of Electrical Engineering, SIIC IIT Kanpur.

Through this pact, both sides will provide vital support to incubators and startups, fostering their growth and success.

Pusa Krishi and SIIC IIT expressed their commitment to explore and establish further collaborations to drive advancements and innovations in agriculture.

Sharma expressed that the partnership will promote innovative activities in the farming sector through collaborative efforts, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organisations.

Chinnusamy said, "In research, we need collaborations, which further help our start-ups as well as incubators".

Akriti Sharma said, "If we want our startups to reach newer heights, and make more profits, then we need support from tech innovators like IIT Kanpur".