Home / India News / Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade experts

Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade experts

According to trade experts, hotels across the state are busy and preparing for the main tourist season, from October to March, as they expect a big rush during this monsoon season

Rajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist
premium
Industry expert and inbound travel agent Sanjay Kaushik said they expect a jump in tourist arrivals by the end of this month due to good weather
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The early arrival of the monsoon has given a push to the tourism sector in Rajasthan.
 
According to trade experts, hotels across the state are busy and preparing for the main tourist season, from October to March, as they expect a big rush during this monsoon season.
 
President of Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, Hussain Khan, said that monsoon usually arrives in the state by the second or third week of July, but this year, due to the onset of rains in the last week of June, the entire state is attracting tourists early.
 
“During summer, the occupancy of hotels in the state was down sharply to around 40 per cent, which has increased to over 50 per cent after the rains. It is expected to further increase to over 70 per cent by the end of this month, especially on weekends,” said Khan.
 
Industry expert and inbound travel agent Sanjay Kaushik said they expect a jump in tourist arrivals by the end of this month due to good weather.  
 
“Cities like Mount Abu, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar, situated in the Aravali mountain ranges, are seeing a jump in tourist arrivals, mainly domestic. Tourists are also reaching Sawai Madhopur (Ranthambore), Shekhawati, and Jaisalmer,” he said.
 
Mahesh Kumar, a tourist guide at Amer Palace, near Jaipur, said that tourists visiting monuments and other places have increased compared to summer, but the full flow will be seen at the end of July and will continue till March.
 
According to the trade industry, tourism contributes roughly 12-14 per cent to the state’s economy and employs over 7.5-8 million, the third-largest after agriculture and textiles. 
 
Tourism department data showed over 232 million tourists visited Rajasthan during the 2024 calendar year. Among these, more than 230 million were domestic tourists, and around 0.2 million were foreigners. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal case

IndiGo's Imphal-bound flight returns to Delhi due to mid-air technical snag

Mock drills in Delhi on Thursday, Friday to assess emergency preparedness

India should negotiate trade deal with US on its own terms: EAC-PM chief

ED raids in ₹100 cr 'cheating' case against promoters of Bengaluru bank

Topics :tourism sectorrajasthanmonsoonsIndian travellers

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story