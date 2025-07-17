Home / India News / IndiGo's Imphal-bound flight returns to Delhi due to mid-air technical snag

IndiGo's Imphal-bound flight returns to Delhi due to mid-air technical snag

The aircraft, Airbus A321, was airborne for approximately one hour before returning to Delhi

The aircraft underwent the required checks in accordance with standard safety procedures and resumed its journey shortly after. Representational image.(Photo: Shutterstock)
An IndiGo flight bound for Imphal turned back to Delhi on Thursday morning after a technical issue was detected mid-air, reported news agency PTI.
 
"A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal on 17 July 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi," the airline said.
 
It further added that the aircraft underwent the required checks in accordance with standard safety procedures and resumed its journey shortly after. The airline also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.
 
The report, citing data from Flightradar24.com, added that the Airbus A321 was airborne for approximately one hour before returning to Delhi. 
 

Another IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai

 
This comes a day after another IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport after issuing a 'PAN PAN' call, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The phrase indicates an urgent situation that requires immediate attention but does not pose a direct threat to life.
 
The incident involved an Airbus A320neo operating flight 6E 6271, which departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and was heading to Manohar International Airport in Goa. The flight was diverted after a reported issue and landed safely in Mumbai at 9.53 pm. One of the officials was quoted as saying that the pilot had declared "PAN PAN PAN" due to a malfunction in engine number 1. However, IndiGo attributed the diversion to a "technical snag".
 
According to the report, the issue occurred around 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar.

