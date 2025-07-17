Mock drills in Delhi on Thursday, Friday to assess emergency preparedness

What to expect during the drill?
- Silent mobilisation of volunteers and civil defence wardens
- Simulated aerial threats involving enemy drones and aircraft
- Use of air raid sirens and emergency communication systems
- Implementation of blackout protocols near key infrastructure points
- Evacuation and mass casualty response exercises, including the movement of civilians from a mock drone strike area
- Blood donation drives to support emergency medical requirements
- Simulated military scenarios, such as the withdrawal and redeployment of Border Wing Home Guards in coordination with Indian defence forces
What should you do during the drill?
- Rely only on updates from official sources or authorities
- Remain calm and composed, even if sirens sound or power is temporarily cut
- Follow instructions given by police, civil defence personnel, or authorised volunteers
- Steer clear of locations that are cordoned off for the exercise
- Keep basic emergency supplies ready, including water, a torch, and a first-aid kit
