Mock drills in Delhi on Thursday, Friday to assess emergency preparedness

Security agencies, including the Delhi Police, will conduct mock terror attack drills across more than 10 locations in the national capital on Thursday and Friday, officials said, as quoted by PTI.

The two-day exercise is designed to test emergency response systems and evaluate coordination between multiple agencies in the event of an attack or terrorist strike. According to an official, the purpose of the drill is “to validate the preparedness and coordination of various stakeholders”.

Members of the public have been advised to stay calm, avoid panic, and not to believe or spread any rumours during the exercise. Authorities have also urged citizens to cooperate fully as drills are carried out.