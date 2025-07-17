Home / India News / Mock drills in Delhi on Thursday, Friday to assess emergency preparedness

Mock drills in Delhi on Thursday, Friday to assess emergency preparedness

The two-day exercise is designed to test emergency response systems and evaluate coordination between multiple agencies in the event of an attack or terrorist strike

Authorities have also urged citizens to cooperate fully as drills are carried out.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Security agencies, including the Delhi Police, will conduct mock terror attack drills across more than 10 locations in the national capital on Thursday and Friday, officials said, as quoted by PTI.
 
The two-day exercise is designed to test emergency response systems and evaluate coordination between multiple agencies in the event of an attack or terrorist strike. According to an official, the purpose of the drill is “to validate the preparedness and coordination of various stakeholders”.
 
Members of the public have been advised to stay calm, avoid panic, and not to believe or spread any rumours during the exercise. Authorities have also urged citizens to cooperate fully as drills are carried out.
 
The drills will be monitored to assess operational effectiveness and identify areas that require improvement. It follows similar nationwide exercises held in May to evaluate preparedness for scenarios such as war, missile strikes, and aerial attacks.
 
They were organised hours before India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. 
 

What to expect during the drill? 

  • Silent mobilisation of volunteers and civil defence wardens
  • Simulated aerial threats involving enemy drones and aircraft
  • Use of air raid sirens and emergency communication systems
  • Implementation of blackout protocols near key infrastructure points
  • Evacuation and mass casualty response exercises, including the movement of civilians from a mock drone strike area
  • Blood donation drives to support emergency medical requirements
  • Simulated military scenarios, such as the withdrawal and redeployment of Border Wing Home Guards in coordination with Indian defence forces
 

What should you do during the drill? 

  • Rely only on updates from official sources or authorities
  • Remain calm and composed, even if sirens sound or power is temporarily cut
  • Follow instructions given by police, civil defence personnel, or authorised volunteers
  • Steer clear of locations that are cordoned off for the exercise
  • Keep basic emergency supplies ready, including water, a torch, and a first-aid kit
 
[With inputs from PTI]
 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

