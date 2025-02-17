Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

After Delhi-NCR, earthquake with magnitude of 4 hits Siwan in Bihar

This is a developing news. More details awaited.
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Siwan, Bihar, at 8:02 am IST on Monday (February 17), just hours after a similar tremor was recorded in Delhi-NCR.  
 
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake in Bihar originated at a depth of 10 kilometres. In a statement on X, NCS reported: “Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on 17/02/2025 at 08:02:08 IST, Latitude: 25.93 N, Longitude: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Siwan, Bihar.”   
 
Earlier in the day, at 5:36 am, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 shook parts of Delhi-NCR. The tremor, with its epicentre in New Delhi, occurred at a depth of five kilometres, as confirmed by NCS in a social media post.  
 
An official from the seismology department told PTI that the epicentre of the Delhi quake was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan. No reports of damage or injuries have surfaced so far.
First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

