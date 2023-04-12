Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet

General News
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal".

Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

Topics :SiliguriEarhquake

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Also Read

Govt invites EOIs for Rs 41,000 cr port project in Great Nicobar Island

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurs in Turkey's Malatya: EMSC

Third earthquake in 2 days hits Nicobar Island at magnitude of 4.6

Andaman's Swaraj Dweep decked up for G20 Presidency meeting today

Ambassadors blow conch shells at Andaman; India G20 presidency begins Dec 1

Sitharaman participates in roundtable on 'Investing in the India Decade'

Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in US, both discuss debt vulnerabilities

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

Sitharaman discusses global debt crisis, G20 agenda with Saudi counterpart

Sitharaman, Yellen discuss strengthening India-US economic partnership

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story