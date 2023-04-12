Home / India News / Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing today.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.


First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

