Home / India News / Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in US, both discuss debt vulnerabilities

Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in US, both discuss debt vulnerabilities

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a meeting with Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, during which they discussed debt vulnerabilities and other issues

Washington
Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in US, both discuss debt vulnerabilities

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday had a meeting with Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during which they discussed debt vulnerabilities and other issues.

Sitharaman is leading a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the annual Spring Meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Sitharaman congratulated Gopinath for accelerating India's work on the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable along with the World Bank and reiterated India's commitment to foster efforts to address growing debt vulnerabilities, the finance ministry said in a tweet after the meeting.

During the meeting, the finance minister noted IMF's concerns on key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, rising real interest rates, elevated debt, inflation, geo-political fragmentation, and faltering growth in China, as highlighted in World Economic Outlook World Economy Outlook.

Gopinath congratulated the minister on the fruitful discussions that translated the February consensus on the need for a globally coordinated policy response on Crypto Assets into an agreed set of guiding principles and an action plan on crypto assets, the ministry said in a tweet.

Sitharaman acknowledged IMF's support to the G20 Presidency of India in the form of inputs towards developing evidence-based policy guidance.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanGita GopinathUSA

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

Also Read

Sitharaman flags downside risks due to economic slowdown at IMF meet

India better than many economies, needs work on labour mkts: Gita Gopinath

FM urges IMF to develop globally coordinated approach to crypto regulations

IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official

Pakistan set to bow to IMF's demands as forex reserves drop to $3.08 bn

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

Sitharaman discusses global debt crisis, G20 agenda with Saudi counterpart

Sitharaman, Yellen discuss strengthening India-US economic partnership

Light rain, drizzle likely to occur in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan

Top headlines: Vedanta may issue NCDs, IMF cuts FY24 India growth forecast

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story