Earthquake of magnitude 1.5 hits Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector-128: NCS

The earthquake occurred at 8.57 pm at a depth of six kilometre with the epicenter in the Sector-128 area of Noida, the NCS website showed

Press Trust of India Noida
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 1.5 occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 8.57 pm at a depth of six kilometre with the epicenter in the Sector-128 area of Noida, the NCS website showed.

A tremor of magnitude 1.5 is rarely felt on the surface.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand around 6 pm, while a 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the NCS showed.

noida Uttar Pradesh earthquakes

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

