Home / India News / Women groups making bricks in Chhattisgarh emerge as mini-entrepreneurs

Women groups making bricks in Chhattisgarh emerge as mini-entrepreneurs

Although technical and laborious work is usually considered difficult for women, the members have excelled in making fly ash bricks

R Krishna Das Raipur
self-help groups

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Once considered a male-dominated business, women's brick-making groups in Chhattisgarh are turning into mini-entrepreneurs.

The Chhattisgarh government is encouraging rural women belonging to self-help groups (SHGs) to set up brick-making units. A group of 10 women from the village of Kanpa in the Mahasamund district formed Durga Self-Help Group.

The SHG has become self-reliant and confident through their association with the Rural Industrial Park (RIPA), a flagship scheme of the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh.

Although technical and laborious work is usually considered difficult for women, the members have excelled in making fly ash bricks.  In just three months, they have earned more than Rs 1 lakh by manufacturing around 67,000 bricks and selling 40,000 of them to the panchayat. The group has also sold vermicompost worth Rs 1.30 lakh and conducted internal transactions worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

Kalyani Dubey, the group’s secretary, said women could now make bricks easily after receiving training. The district administration has provided necessary machines and resources to use in RIPA.

The group’s president Ahilya Sahu said that they sold the bricks at a rate of about Rs 2.50 per piece. Other members of the group are excited about being able to operate the machines themselves, Sahu said. The excellent demand for brickmaking has created a wave of confidence among the women who are enthusiastically engaged in the work of brick manufacturing, she added. The Chhattisgarh government’s RIPA scheme has built strong infrastructure in rural areas to promote small-scale industries.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during pandemic: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh govt decides on 58% reservation in educational institutions

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: BSP releases list of 9 candidates

Ashoka row: Another resignation, professors threatens exodus over Das

We must promote tourism but not at villages' cost: Union tourism secretary

Railways infra upgradation will ensure decongestion of routes: PM Modi

Election Commissioner flags threat of fake news at international conference

NHAI sets up unit to review design, construction of bridges, structures

Topics :self-help groupsChhattisgarhwomen empowerment

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story