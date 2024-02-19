Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts parts of Kargil, no damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts parts of Kargil, no damage reported

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.21 pm and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kargil (Ladakh)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh Monday night but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.21 pm and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface, it said.

Police said there was no immediate report of any damage.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has been experiencing intermittent snowfall since Sunday night.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

