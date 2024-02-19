Delhi CM clears signing of MoU on first 3 metro corridors under Phase-4

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi government, the Centre and the DMRC on the first three corridors being built under Phase-IV of the metro, an official statement issued on Monday said.

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is carrying out construction work on a 65.2-km stretch of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations as part of this project.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These three corridors are Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), both of which are extensions of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and Pink Line, and Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.62 km) which is being built as Golden Line to connect the Violet Line and the Airport Line from their respective ends.

With this, the work on these three corridors will "pick pace", the statement issued by the Delhi government said.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the signing of an MoU between the Delhi government, the Centre and the DMRC," it said, adding that this will ensure that all "obstacles" in the construction of these corridors are removed.

"The Kejriwal government is also trying to seek approval for the other three Phase-IV corridors pending with the central government as soon as possible," it added.

The three proposed corridors awaiting the Centre's approval are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha, and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

In July 2023, the DMRC had said the proposed Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of the network may possibly be extended up to Kundli in Haryana to provide additional connectivity to the neighbouring state.

These three remaining corridors will span 47 km and have 39 stations, the statement said.

"The MoU was pending for many years. CM Arvind Kejriwal made personal efforts to clear the way for the MoU," it said.