Home / India News / EC begins V-P poll process, starts forming electoral college of MPs

EC begins V-P poll process, starts forming electoral college of MPs

The poll panel said it is also finalising returning officers for the vice presidential election

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
he Election Commission on Wednesday said it has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election and has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament.

The poll panel said it is also finalising returning officers for the vice presidential election.

"On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice President of India will follow as soon as possible," the EC said. 

ALSO READ: Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; here's how he made headlines

In a surprise move, Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as the vice president on Monday, citing health reasons. His term was to end on August 10, 2027.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD weather warning: Delhi, Telangana, and 10 other states on rain alert

PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak, Azad on birth anniversary

Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns

IRCTC case: Court defers order on charges against Lalu Prasad till Aug 5

Rain batters Delhi, Mumbai; IMD sounds alerts in Maharashtra districts

Topics :Vice PresidentVice President electionElection Commission

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story