Home / India News / EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice-President election

EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice-President election

The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission on Thursday said it has finalised the Electoral College for the vice presidential election, necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post.

The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

In a statement, the poll authority said it has finalized the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.

The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission office from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon, the poll body said.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC judge recuses from Sanjay Bhandari plea on 'fugitive offender' tag

Cabinet raises PMKSY outlay to ₹6,520 cr to boost food processing

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4:00 pm amid protests by opposition

First major issue whether Rohingyas refugees or illegal entrants: SC

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElectoral battlesVice President electionVice President

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story