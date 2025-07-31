Home / India News / CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

If no objection was taken to the book, how could a film inspired by it disturb public order, the court asked, while issuing a notice to the CBFC and seeking its reply

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, representing film-makers Samrat Cinematics, argued that the CBFC rejected the applications for certification of the film. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The makers of a film, purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to deny it certification.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said it would hear the plea on Friday, but also asked why the CBFC rejected the applications when the novel which inspired the film has been in the public domain for eight years.

If no objection was taken to the book, how could a film inspired by it disturb public order, the court asked, while issuing a notice to the CBFC and seeking its reply.

Advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, representing film-makers Samrat Cinematics, argued that the CBFC rejected the applications for certification of the film, trailer and its songs without even watching the film.

The makers had approached the HC earlier this month, seeking a direction to the Censor board to decide on their applications. In response, the CBFC assured the court last week that it would take a decision within two days. Despite the assurance, the board took the decision only now, the makers claimed in their fresh plea. The film "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" is slated for release on August 1. It is inspired by the book "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister," supposedly based on Adityanath's life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4:00 pm amid protests by opposition

First major issue whether Rohingyas refugees or illegal entrants: SC

Cabinet approves ₹2,000-cr grant to NCDC for cooperative sector expansion

Over 78,000 hectares of India's forest land diverted since 2021: Centre

Explained: Why NIA court acquitted all 7 in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Topics :Yogi AdityanathCBFCIndian film industry

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story