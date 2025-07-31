Home / India News / Cabinet raises PMKSY outlay to ₹6,520 cr to boost food processing

Cabinet raises PMKSY outlay to ₹6,520 cr to boost food processing

PMKSY, launched in 2017, was extended for one more year till the end of the current 2025-26 fiscal with an allocation of Rs 4,600 crore

food processing
Both ICCVAI and FSQAI are demand-driven component schemes of PMKSY. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet on Thursday increased the budgetary outlay for the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) by Rs 1,920 crore to Rs 6,520 crore to boost the food processing sector.

The enhanced funds, to be provided this fiscal, will be utilised for 50 multi-product food irradiation units and 100 food testing labs.

The decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The outlay of PMKSY has been increased to Rs 6,520 crore," I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after cabinet decisions.

PMKSY, launched in 2017, was extended for one more year till the end of the current 2025-26 fiscal with an allocation of Rs 4,600 crore.

On Thursday, the Cabinet decided to enhance the allocation by Rs 1,920 crore to implement the 2024-25 budget announcement to set up 50 multi-product food irradiation units and 100 food testing labs.

Out of which, about Rs 1000 crore will be used for setting up 50 multi-product food irradiation units under the component scheme ICCVAI (Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure) and 100 labs under the component scheme FSQAI (Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure) of the PMKSY.

About Rs 920 crore will be used for sanctioning projects under various component schemes of PMKSY during the 15th Finance Commission Cycle (2021-22 to 2025-26).

Both ICCVAI and FSQAI are demand-driven component schemes of PMKSY.

In a separate statement, the government said the Expression of Interests (EOIs) would be floated for inviting proposals from eligible entities across the country. The proposals received against the EOI would be approved after proper scrutiny as per the eligibility criteria under the extant scheme guidelines.

The implementation of the proposed 50 multi-product food irradiation units is expected to create a total preservation capacity, ranging from 20 to 30 lakh tonne per annum, based on the type of food products irradiated under these units.

The setting up of the proposed 100 NABL-accredited food testing laboratories under the private sector will lead to the development of advanced infrastructure for testing food samples, thereby ensuring compliance with food safety standards and the supply of safe food.

"Irradiation helps in minimising post-harvest losses, preventing sprouting, ripening, microbial contamination and extending the shelf life," the minister said.

Having more food testing labs reduces time for sample analysis, improves compliance with domestic and international standards and boosts exports, he added.

The export of processed food products has doubled to USD 11 billion from USD 5 billion. Share of processed food in agri-exports has increased to 24 per cent from 14 per cent, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4:00 pm amid protests by opposition

First major issue whether Rohingyas refugees or illegal entrants: SC

Over 78,000 hectares of India's forest land diverted since 2021: Centre

Explained: Why NIA court acquitted all 7 in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Topics :CabinetFood productionfood processing

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story