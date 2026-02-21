EC publishes final MP electoral roll: 5.39 cr voters, 3.4 mn dropped

The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the final electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh after a nearly four-month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, deleting over 3.4 million names from the list.

The state now has more than 5.39 crore voters, as per the final electoral roll.

According to the data released by the EC, Madhya Pradesh had 5,74,06,143 voters before SIR began in October last year.

While the number stood at 5,31,31,983 voters after the draft roll was published, the final figure rose to 5,39,81,065.

The Election Commission said 34,25,078 names, about 6 per cent of the number before SIR, were deleted on grounds of absence, death, migration and duplication.